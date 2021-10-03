Barmer (Rajasthan), Oct 3 (PTI) A 21-year-old man ended his life by allegedly hanging himself from a tree near his house, four days after his marriage in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been Ishaq Khan, a resident of Kesumbla area here, they said.

The police said Khan's marriage took place four days ago and his wife of the deceased was away at her parents' home at the time of the incident.

Khan was alone at home as other family members had also gone out to attend some function, they said.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem, the police added.

