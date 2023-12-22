Thane, December 22: A 41-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district died allegedly by suicide minutes after calling his wife and expressing his desire to hear her voice, an official said on Friday. According to the police, Dombivali resident Sudhakar Yadav, and his wife Sanjana Yadav (31) had a minor fight on December 19 after which she left to stay with her sister in Diva. Agra Shocker: Fed Up With His Drinking Habit, Woman Electrocutes Husband to Death; Arrested.

Around 10 am the next day, Sudhakar called up Sanjana, who was on her way to work at Kurla in Mumbai, saying he wanted to hear her voice for two minutes, said the official. After the call, Sanjana told the police that she received a photo of Sudhakar, about to hang himself, on WhatsApp. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mentally Ill Woman Dies by Suicide After Poisoning Her Three Children in Unnao.

Sanjana requested her neighbour to check on her husband. The neighbour knocked on the door but there was no response. He then broke it open to find Sudhar hanging from the ceiling, said the official. The Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivili have registered a case of accidental death and are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the suicide, the official added.

