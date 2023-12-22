Unnao, December 22: A woman poisoned herself to death after feeding her three children a toxic substance in Bhadevara village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. Ketki, 33, and her children were taken to Sumerpur Hospital, where she died during treatment.

Her children have been shifted to LLR Hospital in Kanpur for better medical treatment, according to Additional SP Shashi Shekhar. At the time of the incident on Thursday, her husband Jagmohan was working in the house of the village headman, and her mother-in-law was in the fields. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Hangs Himself to Death in Hamirpur After Attempting to Mimic Life-Saving Technique Seen on YouTube Reel.

Neighbours who found Ketki and her children, aged nine, seven, and two years, unconscious with froth oozing out, alerted the family. However, Jagmohan told the police that she had been struggling with mental health issues. Whenever her mental state worsened, she used to take drastic steps, he added.

