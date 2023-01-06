Amethi (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was found hanging at the home of his relative at a village in Sangrampur police station limits, police officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Verma.

Verma was found hanging at his relative's home on Thursday. His brother has alleged that he was murdered, Sangrampur police station SHO Umesh Kumar Mishra said.

The police have sent the body for post mortem.

"The relatives of the deceased are being questioned. Further action will be taken once the post mortem is done," Mishra said.

