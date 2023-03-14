New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): A 23-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan of a hotel at Devli Road, informed Delhi Police officers on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Says Merely Moving Hand Over Back and Head of Minor Girl Without Sexual Intent Does Not Amount to Outraging Modesty.

"On the intervening night of March 12 and 13, a PCR call for hanging was received by Neb Sarai police station from a hotel at Devli Road. Police reached the spot and found a man hanging from the ceiling fan of a room," an officer said.

Further, according to the police, the Crime team inspected the body, which was then sent to the mortuary of AIIMS, Delhi for conducting due proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

Also Read | US-China Rivalry Led to Arms Race, Beijing Inducted 148 Warships in Last Decade, Says Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

When the police checked the CCTV footage of the hotel, they found that a man, clad in the Delhi Police uniform, had entered the hotel.

"It was later found that a man in Delhi Police uniform had entered the hotel and introduced himself as Constable Nabab, posted in Jyoti Nagar police station. However, he failed to produce any identity card," the officer said.

A case of impersonation has been registered against him.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)