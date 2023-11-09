Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) A man from Bihar was arrested in Kolkata's Jorasanko area on Thursday with around 900 kg of banned firecrackers, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Rowdy Section of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department nabbed him from a Bihar-bound bus, they said.

The man procured the banned firecrackers from Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas districts and was taking those to Bihar when he was nabbed, they added.

A case was registered at the Jorasanko police station in connection with the seizure, police said.

Since last week, a total of 1,726 people have been arrested in the city for their alleged involvement in gambling, selling illicit liquor and disorderly conduct, police said.

