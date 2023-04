Baripada (Odisha), Apr 11 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 20-year-old deaf and dumb woman.

Rairangpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Deepak Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Kumar Das said.

The incident occurred on April 21, 2020 night at Manicha village when the woman went to relieve herself in a field.

The judgment was based on the statement of 14 witnesses and medical report, Das said.

