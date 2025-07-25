New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man accused of raping his minor daughter in 2021 to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years and said a strong message needs to go out in society.

Additional sessions judge Ajay Nagar was hearing arguments on sentencing against the man convicted under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and Section 376 (rape) under IPC

Also Read | PM Modi Maldives Visit: India Proud To Be Most Trusted Friend of Maldives, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

In an order on May 6, the court said, "A strong message must be conveyed to society that such kind of offences against children shall not be tolerated under any circumstances and such offenders shall be dealt with strictly."

The court noted the survivor's statement that she was staying with her maternal grandparents after her mother passed away and the convict brought her to his house and raped her on December 30, 2021.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast-Heavy Rainfall Warning for July 26, 2025: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alert for Multiple Districts Including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Check Full List.

"She tried to escape herself and even scratched his face with her nails to get herself free but he (father) did not let her go; after rape, when accused released her, she got very angry and in a fit of anger, she hit on the neck of the accused with a knife; thereafter the blood was oozing out from his neck, she opened the latches of the door and narrated the entire incident to landlady," the court said.

The order, however, said there were mitigating circumstances in the case as well.

"The convict is from poor strata of society and does not have a previous conviction record, and there is nothing to suggest on record that he is beyond reformation," it held.

Observing the minor survivor required financial assistance for rehabilitation, the court compensated her with Rs 10.5 lakh.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)