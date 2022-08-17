Gurugram, Aug 17 (PTI) A court here has awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to a man for snatching the mobile phone of a waiting bus passenger.

The court of additional district and sessions judge SP Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Arjun, a native of Patna in Bihar and who was residing in Faridabad. The judge said the convict will have to spend six more months in jail if he fails to deposit the fine.

According to police records, the incident took place on 21 March last year.

Anil Kumar said in his phone was snatched when he was standing on the roadside near a bus stand.

He also said there was Rs 6,000 in cash in his phone cover. An FIR was registered at Sector 14 police station.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the accused identified and he was sent to judicial custody.

The stolen mobile phone was recovered from Arjun during the course of investigation.

