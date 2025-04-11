Gurugram, Apr 11 (PTI) A court in Nuh sentenced a man to five years' rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him in a case of mobile snatching.

District sessions judge Sushil Kumar said if Arshad, who hails from Madina colony, Punhana, did not pay the fine amount, he would undergo an additional one-year jail time, police said.

The incident took place at a vegetable market in Punhana on April 8, 2022, when the accused along with his accomplice snatched a cellphone from Hakam, who hails from Badah Dudoli Village.

The accused persons fled the scene after snatching the cellphone on a motorbike, which was without a registration number plate.

The police registered an FIR at Punhana City Police Station, following which an investigation was carried out, said a spokesperson of Nuh police, and crucial evidence, including the stolen item, were recovered.

The complainant retracted his statements during the hearing, but the prosecution argued on the basis of the recovered item and other evidence, he added.

"After a trial for nearly three years, the court of district sessions judge Sushil Kumar convicted Arshad on the basis of evidence and witnesses and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine. This decision will not only create fear among the criminals but will also increase the trust of the general public in the law", the spokesperson said.

