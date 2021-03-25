Muzaffarnagar, Mar 25 (PTI) A POCSO court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting, raping and killing a minor girl six years ago, a government counsel said on Thursday.

Special judge Shailendra Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 88,000 on Sant Kumar who was booked under various IPC sections including 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Kumar has been in jail since the incident.

According to government counsels Deepak Gautam and Vinay Arora, the incident took place on November 29, 2016 at Shoram village under Shahpur Police Station when the minor had gone to Kumar's shop to get her shoe repaired but did not return.

The girl's body was found near the bank of a canal few days later on December 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)