Taoru, (Haryana) [India], March 3 (ANI): Kapil Dev, the legendary former India captain and current President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), on Tuesday outlined his long-term vision to expand the reach of professional golf in the country and improve earning opportunities for players.

Speaking to ANI, ahead of the 72 The League Finals, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain stressed that the focus of his presidency is not just on elevating competitive standards but also on making the sport more accessible and rewarding for athletes.

"I think we should make this game popular and make sure, not exactly the way the Indian cricketers are earning, they should earn much better than anybody else. They give the same amount of time to sports as other sportspeople do. So, I want to wish all the golfers good luck. Go express yourself and make a life out of that," the PGTI President said.

Kapil's comments underscore a broader strategy within the PGTI to transform golf into a mainstream professional sport in India.

Recent initiatives under his leadership include efforts to develop world-class golf infrastructure and broaden Golf tournament calendars beyond traditional venues.

In late February, Kapil Dev discussed plans with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to establish international-standard golf facilities in Nava Raipur, aiming to host global golf events and bolster sports tourism in the region.

When Kapil was asked about seeing Chhattisgarh as the next emerging golf destination in India, the PGTI President said, "We want to make... like, at one time cricket used to be played only in Calcutta (Kolkata), Bombay (Mumbai), Madras (Tamil Nadu), Bangalore (Bengaluru). Today, cricket has gone to small, small cities. We want something similar, the golf should go to the smaller cities, not just in Calcutta, Delhi, Chandigarh or Bangalore. It should go to all the small cities. So Chhattisgarh is a very important place because it's growing, and we want to make that place a golfing destination."

Dev also reflected on the future of professional golf in India, calling for greater attention and participation in sports beyond cricket. Speaking to ANI, he highlighted the need for athletes and sports enthusiasts to diversify their focus.

"It's just we need people like you to spend a little bit more time. I'm not saying ignore cricket, but a little bit more time on other sports, which is most important," Kapil Dev said. (ANI)

