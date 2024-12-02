Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man went "missing" from his home after he posted videos alleging that a Mumbai Police official implicated him in a false case, an official said on Monday.

Shubham Ojha posted videos on social media claiming a police official harassed him and extorted money at the behest of his live-in partner by registering a case, police said.

Shubham's father approached Ghatkopar police in the early hours of Monday and lodged a missing person complaint, prompting the police to launch a search for the 25-year-old man.

In one of the videos, Shubham said Mumbai Police should be held responsible if he dies.

A police official said the allegations levelled by Shubham will be verified after he is traced,

