Budaun (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A shopkeeper hacked two boys to death and critically hurt a third in an axe attack on Tuesday in Baba Colony here, police said.

According to police, a man who had recently opened a shop in the locality entered a house and attacked three brothers -- Ayush, 12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj with an axe.

Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds, they said.

The incident took place a few steps away from Mandi Police Post of Civil Lines Police Station, they said.

After the incident, the family members and a few local residents vandalised shops and damaged a motorcycle.

The Senior Superintendent of Police has ordered deployment of security in the area. Police were managing to bring the crowd under control.

District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said that on Tuesday, a person entered a house in Baba Colony and attacked three brothers, killing two of them.

The reason for the attack is not yet known, he said.

The DM said the bodies of both the children have been sent for post mortem and the injured child has been admitted to the district hospital.

