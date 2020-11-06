New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A man was arrested by Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 28.8 lakh, officials said on Friday.

The accused was intercepted when he was proceeding to depart to Dubai on Wednesday, they said.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans Chanted on Badruddin Ajmal’s Arrival at Silchar Airport? AIUDF Denies, Alleges Fake News After Video Goes Viral.

A personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in recovery of foreign currency (Forex) worth Rs 28.8 lakh from his bag, the officials said.

The accused, who is a resident of Delhi, has been arrested, they said.

Also Read | Arnab Goswami Granted Protection From Arrest by Supreme Court in Maharashtra Assembly Breach of Privilege Motion Case.

The passenger has admitted to smuggling worth Rs 35.7 lakh in his past visits, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)