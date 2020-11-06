Guwahati, November 6: The All India United democratic Front (AIUDF) drew criticism over social media on Friday, after a number of netizens shared a video claiming that the party workers chanted "Pakistan Zindabad". The clip was captured at the Silchar airport, where AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal had landed. Taking cognisance of the footage, the party issued a statement calling it "fake news".

The AIUDF claimed that party workers were raising slogans of "Aziz Khan Zindabad", which was intentionally or unintentionally distorted by a section of media to portray the chant as "Pakistan Zindabad". Notably, Aziz Khan is the general secretary of the AIUDF. Assam Will Shut Down All Govt-Run Madrasas From November, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The party leaders also demanded an apology from State Home Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who levelled the "anti-national" charge against them while sharing the video on his social media handle.

Watch Statement Issued by AIUDF

Press Statement by AIUDF on cheap politics by BJP, how they along with a section of media distorted the slogan 'Aziz Khan Zindabad' into 'Pakistan Zindabad'. pic.twitter.com/obzPASSLNg — AIUDF Official (@AIUDFOfficial) November 6, 2020

Video Shared by Himanta Biswa Sarma

Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal. This thoroughly exposes @INCIndia which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth & nail. Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CiHZjDweFF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 6, 2020

"Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP Badruddin Ajmal (sic," he said, attacking the AIUDF chief.

Sarma also jabbed the Congress, which has formed an alliance with AIUDF for the 2021 assembly elections. "This thoroughly exposes Congress which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth and nail," the BJP leader said.

