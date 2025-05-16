Patna, May 16 (PTI) A man was arrested in Patna airport after two live cartridges were recovered from his luggage during a security check, police said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohd Rashid, a resident of Simri Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar's Saharsa, a senior officer said.

He had reached the Patna airport on Wednesday to board a Hyderabad-bound flight.

Airport Police Station SHO Santosh Kumar said, “During the scanning process, security personnel found two live cartridges in his luggage on Wednesday evening. Since he could not give a satisfactory reason for carrying the cartridges, he was handed over to the Airport Police Station."

During interrogation by the police, Rashid "failed to give a satisfactory reply to our questions and expressed ignorance" about the presence of the cartridges in his luggage, the SHO said.

Later, he was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Thursday, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

