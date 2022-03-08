Idukki (Kerala), Mar 8 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly throwing acid at his wife following a family dispute, police said.

The Muttom resident was held for the attack, the police said. His 25-year-old wife is now undergoing medical treatment, they said. "They (couple) were living separately for the past one year. This morning, he went to her relative's place where she was staying and started an altercation alleging that she was having ties with someone else, and threw the acid," said the police.

