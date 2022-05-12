New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a fruit-seller with a knife over old enmity in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Bhola Shankar, also a fruit-seller and a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, they said.

On Monday, the police got information about a quarrel and after reaching the spot found an injured man, identified as Sonu Kumar (22). He was was shifted to the BSA hospital, a senior police officer said.

In his statement, the man said he and the accused sold fruits, the officer said.

Kumar said due to an old enmity, Shankar, who also resides in his village in Aligarh, attacked him with a knife (used for coconut cutting), police said.

Kumar tried to save himself, but was hit above the neck. Kumar held Shankar's hand when he came back to attack him the second time and started shouting. As public gathered, the accused fled the spot, they said.

The police nabbed the accused and recovered the knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

