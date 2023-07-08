New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly slicing a woman's neck with a surgical blade in an argument near a hotel in Dwarka's Sector 13, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on July 3, when the woman sitting in her car was allegedly attacked by a man, who was later identified as Sahil Kumar.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Voting Concludes With 66.28% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; Death Toll in Poll-Related Violence Rises to 15.

According to police, on the day of the crime, Kumar approached the woman, whom he did not know, sitting in the car and started talking to her. Later, he asked her to shut the car's door, which apparently led to an argument between them and he slashed her across the neck with a blade, they said.

The victim, aged 26, was discharged from a hospital after treatment, they said.

Also Read | Anuvadini: Kerala High Court and District Courts Use AI Tool To Translate Judgments to Malayalam.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the matter was reported at Dwarka North Police Station the same day by the woman.

Following the complaint, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the matter and an investigation was taken up.

A police team visited the spot and gathered footage from CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot and asked their informers in the area about the culprit.

A man named Sahil was zeroed in as suspect on the basis of the clues gathered and he was traced to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital from where he was caught, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused said that on the night of July 2, he had stayed in a hotel in Dwarka Sector-13 with his wife and checked out the next day. He liked the hotel and its surroundings, so after leaving his wife at her parental house in the evening, he again went to the area," the DCP said.

At the exit gate of the hotel, he saw a lady sitting in her car with its door open and approached her, he said.

After a brief chat, an argument broke out between the two and he took out a surgical blade and attacked her in the neck, the DCP said.

The surgical blade used in the crime, a mobile phone, and car belonging to Kumar were seized, police said.

Kumar was found previously involved in a case registered in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)