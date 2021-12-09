New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at a Delhi Metro station in neighbouring Noida on Thursday for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and a bullet in his luggage, officials said.

The passenger, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted during security check at the Electronic City station around 11.50 am.

Carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network and the man could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the pistol and bullet.

The man, who is a truck driver, was handed over to the Noida police for investigation, they said.

The CISF is tasked to secure and provide counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

