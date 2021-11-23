Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping owners of used cars by mortgaging their vehicles in suburban Oshiwara here, police said on Tuesday.

The Oshiwara police arrested Sanjay Senani, who used to rent used cars and later allegedly mortgaged them to earn quick money, an official said.

The fraud came to light when two people approached the police with a complaint that the accused was not paying rent or returning their car, he said.

The police have recovered two cars from the accused, the official said, adding that the man has been booked under section 406 (breach of trust) of the IPC.

