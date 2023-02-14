New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his grandmother under the influence of alcohol in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The police received a call regarding the murder on Sunday. During the inquiry, the caller's mobile was found switched off. It was registered in the name of Meena, a resident of Inder Enclave-2 in Kirari. Her house was also found locked, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as Raisa (90), he said.

The victim's post-mortem was conducted at SGM Hospital.

Based on the opinion of the doctor and the statement of the victim's son, a case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sandhu said.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh, has been arrested. He works as a labourer, the police said.

The victim suffered an injury on the back of her head. It is suspected that the accused pushed her in an inebriated condition, as a result of which she suffered the injury and died, they said.

