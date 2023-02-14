Dantewada, February 14: A former village head in Chhattisgarh's Dntewada district was killed allegedly by Naxalites who accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Tuesday. The killing took place in a forest near village Thulthuli under the Barsoor police station on Saturday, said the police official. Chhattisgarh: Naxal-Affected Tetam Village in Dantewada Provided With Electricity Connection Under ‘Manwa Nava Naar’ Scheme.

The ex-sarpanch, Ramdhar Alami, was a resident of village Hitameta, he said. The Naxalites left behind a few pamphlets near Alami's body that claimed he worked as a police informer and promoted the Bodhghat dam project for money, the official said.

The handbills also said that Naxalites had given repeated warnings to Alami.

In the past few days, there has been a spate of murders of political leaders by Naxalites in the state. Chhattisgarh: Four Bodies of Naxals Recovered in Bijapur.

On February 5, Neelkanth Kakem, the president of BJP's Awapalli Mandal in Bijapur, was hacked to death by Naxalites. Five days later, Sagar Sahu, vice president of the saffron party's Narayanpur district unit, was shot dead by Naxalites, the police had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)