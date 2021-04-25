Jammu, Apr 25 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old wife who was found hanging inside a shed in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir about two weeks ago, police said on Sunday.

Mangal Singh, a resident of Mallikot village, was arrested after the interim medical report of his wife Sita Devi revealed that her death was not a suicide but a murder, a police official said.

Devi was found hanging inside a goat shed at her house on April 14 and her in-laws tried to pass it as a case of suicide, the official said, adding that preliminary investigation pointed towards some domestic dispute as a motive behind the murder.

He said police were suspicious from the day one and questioned several persons before the interim medical report helped them in concluding that the woman had not committed suicide but her body was hanged to cover up the crime.

The official said inquest proceedings were converted into a murder case and further investigation was underway.

