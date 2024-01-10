Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making jeans and other products with fake logos of a global fashion brand in central Mumbai, a police official said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after the police received a complaint about a person manufacturing and selling fake garments at Kumbharwada in Dharavi, he said.

The police recently raided the premises belonging to the accused, Brijeshkumar Rajnarayan, and seized 355 pairs of jeans, tags, labels and buttons carrying fake logos of Zara and sewing machines worth Rs 5.5 lakh, he said.

A case has been registered against Rajnarayan under the Copyright Act, he added.

