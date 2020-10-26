Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): A Nagpur court on Monday sent a man, who was arrested for allegedly objectionable tweets against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, to police custody till October 30.

The man, Sameet Thakkar, was arrested on October 24 by Nagpur Police from Rajput after the objectionable tweet.

Also Read | Cow Slaughter Prevention Act Misused, Any Meat Presented as Beef Without Forensic Analysis: Allahabad High Court.

He was apprehended based on the complaint filed by Shiv Sena leader Nitin Tiwari. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)