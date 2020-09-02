Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a man from Sirsa district for alleged involvement in the printing of fake currency.

A police spokesperson said they seized counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 93,500, a printing machine and 584 currency-size papers from the accused.

He said police had got a secret input about the printing of fake currency at Kharia village in Sirsa by the accused, identified as Manohar Lal.

Upon receiving information, a police team was constituted which conducted a raid and arrested the accused from whom four fake notes of the denomination of Rs 2,000, 167 notes of the denomination of Rs 500, nine notes of Rs 200 and two of Rs 100 denomination were recovered.

One of the accused's associates managed to escape, the spokesperson said, adding he has been identified and will be behind the bars shortly.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

