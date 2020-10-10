Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): A person has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Mokhada area of Palghar district in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident happened on Wednesday when a 30-year-old man, identified as Deoram Bhoye, who works as a contractor, entered the victim's house in Talyachiwadi area when she was alone and raped her.

"Victim's brother caught Bhoye red-handed and raised an alarm but he managed to escape. The family members filed a complaint against the accused after which he was arrested late Thursday night under IPC and POCSO provisions," the Mokhada police station official said in a statement.

The accused was presented before the court after which he was sent to police custody. (ANI)

