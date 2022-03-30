Hyderabad, Mar 30 (PTI): A 20-year old man was on Wednesday nabbed for allegedly raping and murdering a 10th standard girl student in a village in Vikarabad district, police said.

The body of the 16-year old girl with head injuries was found on the outskirts of Angadichittempally village on January 28 by some local people and a case of rape and murder was registered.

During the course of the investigation, police said it was found that the prime accused in the case was a neighbour of the girl, who stalked her in the name of love and made her believe that he would marry her and used to converse with her over mobile phone, but he wanted to fulfil his sexual lust.

The accused with an intent to fulfil his sexual desires managed to convince the girl and asked her to come to the village outskirts for some discussion and she stepped out from her house in the early hours of January 28 and was joined by the accused, Vikarabad District Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy said.

After some discussion, the accused forced her for sexual intercourse but she spurned his proposal, on which he became furious and banged her head to a tree due to which she received injuries to her forehead and fell on the ground and became unconscious, police said.

Then the accused dragged her to a little distance and allegedly raped her and due to his act she died, police said, adding subsequently the accused made attempts to make her to sit and after futile attempts he got scared and fled the scene.

Later, the accused along with his friend, went to the scene and mingled in the crowd by feigning innocence and in the meanwhile, got scared after seeing the police canine and escaped from the place, police said.

However, the accused was nabbed on Wednesday on credible information, police added.

