Gurugram, May 13 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was produced in a city court which sent him to judicial custody, they said.

An FIR under the POCSO Act was registered at the Badshahpur police station, they said.

The accused lived in the same building where the family of victim, a class 4 girl. resided. On Wednesday afternoon, when the victim was alone at home, the accused barged into her room and allegedly raped her, police said.

"When I returned home, my 10-year-old daughter was weeping. She told me that the accused had raped her," the mother of victim said in her complaint.

"We have nabbed the accused who confessed to his crime," police said.

