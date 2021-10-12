Bareilly (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A man allegedly raped his widow mother at a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused raped his mother on Sunday night when she went to give him food, ASP (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said, adding that the accused was arrested on Tuesday after an FIR in this regard was registered on the complaint of his mother.

After raping her, the accused threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

The victim later reached her brother-in-law's house and informed him and his family about the incident.

Police were later informed, which swung into action and arrested the accused.

A probe is on into the matter.

