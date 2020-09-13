Bhopal, Sep 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Satna in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl over the past two years, the crime taking political overtones with the state BJP calling it a "love jihad" case.

Mohammad Atiq Mansuri, in his 40s, has been in custody since Saturday, Kolgawan police station inspector Mohit Saxena said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Poses as Officer of US Army’s Anti-Terrorist Department, Dupes Man of Over Rs 1.24 Crore.

"The accused befriended the girl, a student of Class XI, at his gymnasium. She told police on Friday he was raping her since 2018. He was arrested within a few hours under relevant IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sections," Saxena said on Sunday.

Satna Superintendent of Police Riyaz Iqbal said a SIT had been formed under City SP Vijay Singh Parihar to probe the case.

Also Read | Indian Army, China’s PLA Engaged in Fresh Clash at Pangong Tso Near LAC? PIB Fact Check Terms Reports Fake News.

An SIT member said it was not true that the accused, a divorcee, befriended the girl by introducing himself as 'Sameer Singh' on Facebook.

A statement from Satna police said complaints of Mansuri blackmailing women and amassing property fraudulently have come in and they will be probed by the SIT.

He is a history-sheeter with three cases in Kotwali police station, and SP Iqbal had sent a proposal to the Satna district collector seeking scrapping of his firearm licence and well as invoking the National Security Act, police said.

In a statement, MP BJP chief VD Sharma said "Satna's love jihad case will not be tolerated", adding that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken serious note of it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)