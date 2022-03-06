Muzaffarnagar, Mar 6 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman lawyer here, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: One Dead, 21 Injured in Grenade Attack in Srinagar.

Accused Vinit Sharma belonging to a village under the New Mandi police station area was arrested on Saturday on the complaint by the woman lawyer, an official said.

In a separate case, a man was arrested for allegedly abducting a minor girl and keeping her hostage in his village home under the Kakroli police station area, SHO Sunil Sharma said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: More Than 15,900 Indian Citizens Brought Back Under Operation Ganga.

The minor girl too was recovered from accused Saqib, he added.

The case against Saqib was lodged on March 1 and the police arrested the accused on Saturday after rescuing the girl, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)