Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested here on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl in the city's Purba Putiary area, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident comes close on the heels of another case of abuse and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the city's Jorabagan area, which is currently under investigation.

The 10-year-old girl had gone out with her family on Sunday evening to watch a sporting event at a field nearby, where the man allegedly abused her, the officer said.

She narrated her ordeal to her parents on returning home, he said.

Locals, after getting to know her plight, barged into the house of the accused, who lived nearby, and thrashed him.

A team of officers from Regent Park Police Station reached the area shortly after, and arrested the accused, the officer said, adding that more details would be available in the case after a thorough probe.

