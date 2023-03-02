New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a dog in a park in west Delhi, police said on Thursday.

A video of the purported incident is being circulated on social media.

According to police, the incident took place four or five days ago.

A case under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered and the accused, identified as Shankar, has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

