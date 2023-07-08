New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend's mother in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Ankit Kaushik, a resident of Shahdara, they said.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Voting Concludes With 66.28% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; Death Toll in Poll-Related Violence Rises to 15.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's daughter, Kaushik came to her house on Wednesday when only her mother was present at home. He asked the woman to call her daughter home and threatened her.

When the daughter refused to come home, Kaushik took out a pistol, shot the woman and fled the spot, police said.

Also Read | Anuvadini: Kerala High Court and District Courts Use AI Tool To Translate Judgments to Malayalam.

During the investigation, the location of the accused was traced to Noida. A raid was conducted at Parthla roundabout, near Behlolpur village and Kaushik was arrested, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Kaushik disclosed that he was in a relationship with the victim's daughter and suspected that she was having an affair with someone, police said.

He visited her house to talk to her but the victim and her family warned him to stay away from them, they said.

In order to take revenge, Kaushik arranged a pistol and 20 rounds from one Mohit. On Wednesday, he reached his ex-girlfriend's house and shot her mother, police said.

He left the pistol and live cartridges on the spot and took her mobile phone. Kaushik locked the door from outside and fled from the spot, police said.

Thereafter, he went to Haridwar in Uttarakhand on his motorcycle and made a disclosure video regarding the murder, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)