Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up the Gorakhnath temple here, police said on Wednesday.

One Shivendra Singh called the SSP, saying he was speaking from Bedouli Babu village and will blow up the Gorakhnath temple with his accomplice, after which police sounded a high alert.

“He called me and said he will blow up the temple within 24 hours and asked police save it if it could,” SSP Jogender Kumar said.

After he called the SSP, the phone was switched off and police increased security at the temple. He was arrested after some time.

He has been booked under Sections 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 505(with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the IPC and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932,” Bensgaon police station in-charge Inspector JN Singh said.

"Shivendra of Bansgaon area, who was arrested earlier also, gave threats over the phone but his family claimed that he was mentally ill and police booked him under the Breach of Peace Act," police said.

