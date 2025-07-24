Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Apparently disturbed over his son's illness and his wife leaving him, a man allegedly threw his toddler son into a borewell here claiming that he was dead, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night in Deepola village of Jaipur district.

The accused father, identified as Lalit, appeared to be frustrated over his 18-month-old son's illness and domestic tensions, including his wife's prolonged stay at her parental home, said Station House Officer Jamwa Ramgarh Rampal Sharma.

Local informed the police, which started a rescue operation as soon as they reached the spot. They lowered a camera into the borewell.

It was not clear whether the child survived or died.

According to police, Lalit visited a doctor on Wednesday and got medicines for his son.

"He claimed that his son died last night and after this he threw the boy in the borewell after wrapping him in a white cloth. He said this to his brother. When locals got information about it, police were informed," the SHO told reporters.

"Lalit is under detention and being questioned. Initially, he said that he was disturbed as his wife had left home after a dispute nearly a month ago and is presently living with her parents," he said.

