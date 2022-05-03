Thane, May 3 (PTI) Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly setting afire a police chowki here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening and the blaze was immediately doused, he said.

The accused, Sunny Sadanand Kadam, was angry over the Mira Road earlier registering an offence against him, the official said but did not specify the case details.

On Monday, Kadam went to the Shanti Park police chowki under Mira Road police limits, sprayed an inflammable material in the premises and set it ablaze using a match stick, the official said.

The personnel present there immediately doused the fire and caught hold of the accused, he said.

The man was arrested and a case was registered against him under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act, the police added.

