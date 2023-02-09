Gurugram, Feb 9 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to enter an air force station using a forged armed forces ID card, police said on Thursday.

The police also seized two fake identity cards, two canteen cards, seven ATM cards, a smart phone and a car from him.

Sector 48 resident Navab Singh went to the air force station at Sohna Road on Wednesday to buy cheap items from the canteen. The personnel stationed there called the police after Singh's card was found to be fake, the police said.

"The serial number of the card found belongs to Lt Gen Ramesh Kumar Rana, who retired in 2014... The individual has impersonated this identity card as Major Navab Singh," the station security officer said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

"The accused has been arrested. He revealed that he got the ID card from a retired officer's house in 2020," Sadar police station SHO Ved Prakash said.

