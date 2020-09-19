Damoh (MP), Sep 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, allegedly involved in poaching and selling parts of wild animals, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Three dead monitor lizards and a hare were recovered from him, an official said.

Also Read | Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87: Here are Inspiring Quotes from The Renowned US Supreme Court Justice.

"Police rounded up Suresh Dolanath, a resident of Bhopal, from Tendukheda area in Damoh district late on Friday night," area Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashok Chourasia said.

The accused was arrested following a tip-off by forest department officials, he said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT Terrorists Held in Rajouri District, More Details Awaited.

"We have seized three dead monitor lizards and a hare from his possession," Chourasia added.

According him, a search has been launched to trace his seven accomplices.

"As per our information, these people killed the wild animals and sold their body parts," the official said, adding that the forest department was taking action against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)