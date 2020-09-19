Rajouri, September 19: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been arrested by a joint team of security forces on Saturday in the Rajouri district of the Jammu region, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General.

Along with three terrorists, the security forces have also recovered two AK-56 rifles, two pistols, four grenades and Rs 1 lakh in cash, the Inspector General of Police added. Jammu and Kashmir: India, Pakistan Trade Heavy Fire on LoC in Bandipora District.

More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)