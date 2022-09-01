Amritsar (Rural), Sep 1 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday with 2kg heroin and Rs 5 lakh in cash while he was on his way to deliver the contraband in a car, police said.

The accused was identified as one Gurjant Singh, a resident of Patti, Tarn Taran, they said.

Singh was arrested by the special unit of Amritsar-Rural Police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said the incident was connected with the case involving seizure of the 126 kg heroin consignment delivered in Dwarka in Gujarat.

A fisherman was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad, Gujarat, in connection with the heroin consignment in March.

