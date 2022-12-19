Hoshiarpur, Dec 19 (PTI) A car repair shop worker suffered bullet injuries after a bank security guard's rifle accidentally went off here on Monday, police said.

The injured, identified as Pardeep Kumar (35), is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tanda, they said.

Also Read | Google To Help Translate Doctor's Handwritten Prescription Using AI and Machine Learning Model.

The incident happened when the rifle of Parkash Singh, security guard of a Gramin Bank branch in Miani, went off after falling down from his shoulder, police said.

Some pellets of the gun hit Kumar who was working in a nearby car repair shop, they said.

Also Read | Cyber Crime: Bavdhan Woman Falls Prey to Power Bill Update Fraud, Loses Rs 43,000 After Installing Data-Stealing App.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)