Dhenkanal, Apr 24 (PTI) A man was injured in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Thursday, police said.

The injured person has been identified as Debasish Behera alias Handa of village Godisahi Ajatinagar under the Kamakhyanagar police station area.

The encounter took place near Mangalpura under Dhenkanal Sadar police station limits in the early hours while he along with two others was planning to attack businessmen, police said in a statement.

The police said a patrolling team at about 4.30 am found Behera and his two associates waiting near a forest area and planning to attack businessmen passing through the road.

When sub-inspector of police Pradip Kumar Patra of Dhenkanal Sadar police station, asked him to surrender, he opened fire but the bullet missed the policeman. When Patra again opened fire, the policemen fired at him. He sustained bullet injuries on his right leg, police said.

He was initially rushed to Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital and later referred to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

The police seized one country-made pistol, one used cartridge and two live ammunition from his possession.

So far police have found three criminal cases pending against his name at Kamakshyanagar police station.

