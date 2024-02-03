Golaghat (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): One person was injured after being attacked by a Rhino at the Bokakhat area near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam's Golaghat district on Saturday.

Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, told ANI over the phone, "I have also heard about the incident. Our team has now rushed to the spot."

According to the reports, the incident took place at the Difaloopathar area of Bokakhat on Saturday, where a Rhino attacked a man in a paddy field.

Bidyut Borah, Range Officer of Agoratoli Forest Range, said that forest staff have reached the area.

The injured person was rushed to the hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

