Bhadohi (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was was killed and three members of his family were injured in an accident near on the National Highway-2 here on Friday evening, police said.

The accident took place when assistant municipal commissioner of Varanasi Nagar Nigam, Ashish Ojha, and his family who were on their way to Allahabad had got down from their car to take selfies when a speedy car hit them from behind, Superintendent of Police, Bhadohi, Ram badan Singh said.

Besides Ojha, his wife Anamika (32) daughter Shalvi (3) and brother-in-law Abhishek Tiwari (30) were injured in the accident and rushed to hospital, where doctors declared Ojha dead, the SP said.

The car driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, he said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment in the hospital.

