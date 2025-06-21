New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) A man died after being run over by a speeding metro feeder e-bus on GT Road near the Shastri Park area in northeast Delhi, an official on Saturday said.

The victim, identified as Aamir, was on his way to Seemapuri when the accident occurred near the GT Road bus terminal, he said.

According to preliminary information, a horse-drawn cart was moving ahead of Aamir and as he approached the cart, the horse reportedly kicked him, causing him to lose balance and fall on the road, a senior police official said.

"Soon after he fell, an e-bus, coming from behind at high speed, ran over him. Aamir died on the spot due to the impact," the official added.

The deceased's body has been kept at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, police said.

The cops are also reviewing the CCTV footage from the GT Road stretch to ascertain the exact sequence of events and confirm witness accounts, they said.

"The cause of death appears to be a combination of fall and the subsequent run-over. However, we are verifying all details to ensure a clear understanding of how the accident occurred," the officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

