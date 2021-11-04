Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured in a clash between two groups following a disagreement over bursting firecrackers in Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

The groups clashed and pelted stones at each other in the Shiv Colony locality of the district on Wednesday evening, they said.

Two people, Sanjive Saini and Rahul, sustained injuries and had to be shifted to a hospital, where Saini was declared dead, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem investigation, they added.

